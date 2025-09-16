Freedoms greetings Helldivers!

Release Captain Morris here with a small update this fine Tuesday!

Fixed a crash on cave maps, when host migrates under certain conditions

Fixed a crash to desktop which would occur if the oil rig was destroyed when the shuttle was on its way

Fixed a crash when joining someone who is using bombardment stratagems

Fixed a crash on game start-up

Fixed an issue where Helldivers were reinforcing on top of cave structures

The Dragonroach can now be damaged with fire and/or gas

Rupture Warriors now track moving clients accurately, leveling the difficulty level of attacks between client and host

Fixed an audio bug related to Devastator projectiles

Rebalanced caves audio levels