16 September 2025 Build 19899886 Edited 16 September 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Freedoms greetings Helldivers!

Release Captain Morris here with a small update this fine Tuesday!

🌍 Overview

  • Crash fixes

  • Audio bug fixes, including cave audio

🔧 Fixes

  • Fixed a crash on cave maps, when host migrates under certain conditions

  • Fixed a crash to desktop which would occur if the oil rig was destroyed when the shuttle was on its way

  • Fixed a crash when joining someone who is using bombardment stratagems

  • Fixed a crash on game start-up

  • Fixed an issue where Helldivers were reinforcing on top of cave structures

  • The Dragonroach can now be damaged with fire and/or gas

  • Rupture Warriors now track moving clients accurately, leveling the difficulty level of attacks between client and host

  • Fixed an audio bug related to Devastator projectiles

  • Rebalanced caves audio levels

  • Fixed a rare instance where Primary Weapon audio would go missing

    Known Issues


