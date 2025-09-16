Freedoms greetings Helldivers!
Release Captain Morris here with a small update this fine Tuesday!
🌍 Overview
Crash fixes
Audio bug fixes, including cave audio
🔧 Fixes
Fixed a crash on cave maps, when host migrates under certain conditions
Fixed a crash to desktop which would occur if the oil rig was destroyed when the shuttle was on its way
Fixed a crash when joining someone who is using bombardment stratagems
Fixed a crash on game start-up
Fixed an issue where Helldivers were reinforcing on top of cave structures
The Dragonroach can now be damaged with fire and/or gas
Rupture Warriors now track moving clients accurately, leveling the difficulty level of attacks between client and host
Fixed an audio bug related to Devastator projectiles
Rebalanced caves audio levels
Fixed a rare instance where Primary Weapon audio would go missing
Known Issues
Changed files in this update