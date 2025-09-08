 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19899850 Edited 8 September 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.5.1 Update Notes September 8, 2025

This update fixes two long-standing bugs.
  • Fix: After putting on the red pumps, the game keeps showing a loading screen and fails to enter the room scene.
  • Fix: The scene might appear whitish after entering a level.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3175651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link