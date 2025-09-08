 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899846 Edited 8 September 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added persistent settings including: player's color, ball's color, volume settings and display settings
-Songs are now synced between players online
-Camera tweaks mainly to keep players in view better when the ball is high up in the air
-Fixed a preloading bug causing various issues while starting up
-Fixed an issue with the ball trail displaying incorrect colors
-Fixed an issue leading to blood/paint sometimes being rendered over the curtains
-Fixed an issue allowing you to slide and/or fast fall after being kicked

