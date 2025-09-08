-Added persistent settings including: player's color, ball's color, volume settings and display settings

-Songs are now synced between players online

-Camera tweaks mainly to keep players in view better when the ball is high up in the air

-Fixed a preloading bug causing various issues while starting up

-Fixed an issue with the ball trail displaying incorrect colors

-Fixed an issue leading to blood/paint sometimes being rendered over the curtains

-Fixed an issue allowing you to slide and/or fast fall after being kicked



