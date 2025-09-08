Engine Change & Dedicated Server Support
Switched Engine to use Unreal Engine Source Build for Dedicated Server Support
Dedicated servers now function correctly, any LIVE servers display in Steam/Game Servers, and also in-game to connect to dedicated via Lobby
Players now have 2 x options:-
1 Enter Lobby and Host a session with a group of 5 (Player plus 4 x Steam Friends)
2 Enter Lobby and connect directly to a dedicated server that hosts (for now) Up to 50 x players
Fixed (Still monitoring) a crash when player dies and enters the knockout screen
There was an issue with the player being destroyed and animation resetting in ragdoll, when respawning the engine/game would crash with Assertion Failed error.
Tested in editor and in Game and so far the code changes have fixed it, but still needs more testing
Changes/Bug Fixes
Added 4 x Motels with 9 x rooms in each, car parking and front/back offices
Painted road/asphalt materials to entrance/exit and through housing areas
Added Axe/Pickaxe animations when using Axe on Trees, and Pickaxe on Rocks
Switched Plug-ins to spawn, destroy and optimize AI based on Player location. Now also working correctly following Death/respawn of the player
Currently set to debug in-game to test (Purple spheres will display when AI despawn)
Debug and spheres will be removed in a future update
Modified Zomcoin prices for buying and selling items
Added 4 x Vendors to each Safe Zone. Vendors now have 4 x individual shop lists for items to buy (Weapons/Ammo, Armour, Food/Drink, Resources)
Added every lootable item to Vendors for Selling player loot.
Fixed Safezone Guard AI, they now move and patrol the guard towers in each safezone
Guards with NOT attack players, they will attack all other AI
Players can damage guards, however Health has been increased to combat this for now
Also added blocking to guard tower to not exploit with melee weapons
Zombies are now blocked from entering Safezones
Animal AI will roam inside Safezones and will attack (Bears), but not cause player damage
All AI are now blocked from entering Water
Increased Hostile Ranged AI damage, accuracy and range
Increased AI Guard damage, accuracy and range
Changed Online session info - Sessions now display the player name that created the session to join to.
Changed UI showing how online sessions are displayed, changed colour scheme to match and added hover sounds to exit buttons.
Changed files in this update