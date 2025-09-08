Engine Change & Dedicated Server Support

Switched Engine to use Unreal Engine Source Build for Dedicated Server Support

Dedicated servers now function correctly, any LIVE servers display in Steam/Game Servers, and also in-game to connect to dedicated via Lobby

Players now have 2 x options:-



1 Enter Lobby and Host a session with a group of 5 (Player plus 4 x Steam Friends)

2 Enter Lobby and connect directly to a dedicated server that hosts (for now) Up to 50 x players



Fixed (Still monitoring) a crash when player dies and enters the knockout screen

There was an issue with the player being destroyed and animation resetting in ragdoll, when respawning the engine/game would crash with Assertion Failed error.

Tested in editor and in Game and so far the code changes have fixed it, but still needs more testing



Changes/Bug Fixes



Added 4 x Motels with 9 x rooms in each, car parking and front/back offices

Painted road/asphalt materials to entrance/exit and through housing areas

Added Axe/Pickaxe animations when using Axe on Trees, and Pickaxe on Rocks

Switched Plug-ins to spawn, destroy and optimize AI based on Player location. Now also working correctly following Death/respawn of the player

Currently set to debug in-game to test (Purple spheres will display when AI despawn)

Debug and spheres will be removed in a future update

Modified Zomcoin prices for buying and selling items

Added 4 x Vendors to each Safe Zone. Vendors now have 4 x individual shop lists for items to buy (Weapons/Ammo, Armour, Food/Drink, Resources)

Added every lootable item to Vendors for Selling player loot.

Fixed Safezone Guard AI, they now move and patrol the guard towers in each safezone

Guards with NOT attack players, they will attack all other AI

Players can damage guards, however Health has been increased to combat this for now

Also added blocking to guard tower to not exploit with melee weapons

Zombies are now blocked from entering Safezones

Animal AI will roam inside Safezones and will attack (Bears), but not cause player damage

All AI are now blocked from entering Water

Increased Hostile Ranged AI damage, accuracy and range

Increased AI Guard damage, accuracy and range

Changed Online session info - Sessions now display the player name that created the session to join to.

Changed UI showing how online sessions are displayed, changed colour scheme to match and added hover sounds to exit buttons.