Hello there, Animal Lovers! 👋
We are delighted to announce that the Midweek Sale for Animal Shelter 2 is happening right now! 🎉
Thanks to the cooperation with Steam we want to give you all a chance to try out the game for yourself and save some of our furry friends! 🐱🐶
With Steam we decided to give you the biggest sale to date!
And a few hours ago Major Update III just got introduced to Animal Shelter 2 so you will have the freshest version of the game possible! 😻
Straight out of the oven and still piping hot! 🔥 Come join the animal saving journey and take on the challenge of running your own animal shelter!!
If you want to know more, ask questions, be a part of the community, we invite you to our official Discord server! 💬
Changed files in this update