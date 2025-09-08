 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899697 Edited 8 September 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, Animal Lovers! 👋


We are delighted to announce that the Midweek Sale for Animal Shelter 2 is happening right now! 🎉


Thanks to the cooperation with Steam we want to give you all a chance to try out the game for yourself and save some of our furry friends! 🐱🐶



With Steam we decided to give you the biggest sale to date!

And a few hours ago Major Update III just got introduced to Animal Shelter 2 so you will have the freshest version of the game possible! 😻

Straight out of the oven and still piping hot! 🔥 Come join the animal saving journey and take on the challenge of running your own animal shelter!!

If you want to know more, ask questions, be a part of the community, we invite you to our official Discord server! 💬


