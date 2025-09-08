 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899693 Edited 8 September 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some Untranslated Words Caused Error Now Fixed.
Now these untranslated words will stay origin when no translation, and will not cause error again.
We're still trying to find which word is not translated, if you get any, please tell us, thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2442831
