[CHANGELOG]
- Joining in R1 will give you 100% of average xp, not 80%
- Fixed a bug with the wrong synergy challenge getting completed
- Improved the loading time when hoping into a new map
- Made the options menu save settings more reliably
- Classes unlock a bit slower, every 10th instead of 5th level. This prevents early DNA flasks being too diluted across all 8 classes, and lets new players get more drops on simple ones like Assault.
- Added more play flasks to the start of the progresssion system to give noobs more control and choice.
- Left clicking while random class mode is enabled will no longer affect the random class selction. It's right click only as the description says
- Every skill's description now has an extra line that describes how the mutation works (shown in the main menu, not in-game)
- Items in the rotationg show can now go up to 3x value (instead of 2x value). Generally things that cost 800u or more are 3x value, and 400 to 800 range are 2.5x value.
- Your mute list is now saved between play sessions (type /mute bencelot to mute someone. Type /unmute bencelot to unmute).
Changed files in this update