8 September 2025 Build 19899648 Edited 8 September 2025 – 16:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A huge thank you to all of you for joining us since launch – your support means everything. Glad to say that most players are enjoying the game - but there`s definitely some Day 1 issues that we are working on resolving asap.

We know some players are still running into crash issues. Only effects some - and we didn`t catch this in earlier testing. This has our full attention, and we expect to have this resolved tomorrow.

Alongside this, today’s first update brings key improvements: a reworked chat window, a brand-new Social window to see who’s online and add friends, proper ultra-wide screen support, a smoother food economy, and several important campaign fixes. We’ve also made the ESC key close all menus as expected.

Here’s the full breakdown of Update #1:

  • Reworked Chat Window – cleaner layout, better usability

  • New Social Window – see who’s online and add friends directly in-game

  • Ultra-Wide Support – proper handling of 3440x1440 and other wide aspect ratios

  • Food Economy Rebalance – smoother pacing, less punishing in early stages

  • Campaign Fixes – resolved progression blockers and adjusted balance

  • ESC Key Behavior – now correctly closes all menus

We’ll keep posting regular updates as we polish the experience and bring more improvements. Thanks again for being part of this journey from day one. And update tomorrow that will focus entirely on resolving the crashing issue.

