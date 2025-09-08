 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899638 Edited 8 September 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MASSIVE THANK YOU FOR ALL THE SUPPORT.

I have cranked up the heat and ironed out some bugs.

Fixes & Features

  • Lava Damage Increased – Turns out swimming in molten rock shouldn’t be relaxing. It now hurts a lot more.

  • Worm Spawns Fixed – The worm will now correctly appear for all players, not just the lucky chosen one.

  • Smooth Digging Pop-up – Many of you didn’t know this existed! A handy reminder now shows how to enable smooth digging (best paired with the drill tool).

  • Auto-Save Toggle Pop-up – Heard your feedback! Auto-save can interrupt digging, so now you’ll get a reminder that you can disable it in the options menu.

  • Voxel Load Fix – When joining a host’s game, edits now load in smaller, bite-sized chunks to make sure everything applies correctly.

I am still working hard to get this new content/level completed. Please bare with me as i am a solo dev and need to make sure its all working correctly and big free.

