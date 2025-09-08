MASSIVE THANK YOU FOR ALL THE SUPPORT.



I have cranked up the heat and ironed out some bugs.

Fixes & Features

Lava Damage Increased – Turns out swimming in molten rock shouldn’t be relaxing. It now hurts a lot more.

Worm Spawns Fixed – The worm will now correctly appear for all players, not just the lucky chosen one.

Smooth Digging Pop-up – Many of you didn’t know this existed! A handy reminder now shows how to enable smooth digging (best paired with the drill tool).

Auto-Save Toggle Pop-up – Heard your feedback! Auto-save can interrupt digging, so now you’ll get a reminder that you can disable it in the options menu.

Voxel Load Fix – When joining a host’s game, edits now load in smaller, bite-sized chunks to make sure everything applies correctly.

I am still working hard to get this new content/level completed. Please bare with me as i am a solo dev and need to make sure its all working correctly and big free.