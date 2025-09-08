Hey Everyone!

We've released a new update to SPP that we've been hard at work on over the last few weeks! Hopefully this update gives you a sense of where we're heading and the quality bar that we're aiming for. We're excited to bring you more content and improvements very soon!

The core aims for this update were to improve the initial onboarding experience, offer some more basic and simplified control options, present the mechanics and skill progression in a more self driven and challenge focused way, and expand upon the overall sense of adventure and fun!

Internally, we also drastically improved many core systems. A notable one is the mission/challenge system and its network replication. Challenges are now significantly easier to author and place, with the system also setup to allow for dynamic player created challenges in the near future!

We're going to be adding lots more content over the course of this week, so stay tuned and expect new challenges every day!

Let's get straight into what's new in this update:

\[NEW] Our first mission (Demolition site Escape). Make your way through the demolition site, learning the fundamental mechanics of the game.

\[NEW] Chase and Escape Mode. New multiplayer game mode, where one team are runners with the objective of racking up as many points as possible without getting caught. The others are chasers, trying to catch them within the time limit. This one is very fun. Many more chase spots to be added over the coming days/weeks!

\[NEW] Improved attacks. Added push, smoother tackle and physics based drop kicks.

\[NEW] Demolition Site Spot

\[NEW] Vauxhall walls spot

\[NEW] Warmups. These are our new approach to mechanic tutorials. Accessible from the menu or discoverable in the level, learn the mechanics of the game at your own pace. Expect more to be added and existing ones improved based on your feedback over the coming weeks.

\[NEW] Improved camera system. We've added a hybrid follow cam to give more simplified character control options to players. You can turn this off in settings. Let us know how this feels and any issues you guys are having. This will take some time to get just right but we require your feedback to do so!

\[NEW] Improved Compass. Can now discover challenges easier, as well as see checkpoints and other players in challenges.

NEW] Alternate vaults and flips input. Default vaults and flips can be triggered on a tap of the vault/flip button.

\[NEW] Collectibles and tagging. Find and spray signs dotted around the level. The tagging and collectable system will continue to be built out over the coming weeks!

\[NEW] Missions and Challenges accessible from adventure tab in menu.

\[NEW] Additional camera and HUD settings in menu.

\[NEW] A couple new T-Shirts. Going to be drastically improving customisation as a whole very soon!

\[NEW] Reworked Keyboard and Mouse controls. Some of those inputs were bound horribly lol. Hopefully current setup is much more comfortable. We're going to be taking a closer look at this based on your feedback!

\[NEW] Bunch of other fixes, optimisations and improvements.



As usual, there's going to be bugs, crashes and some funny (or not) glitches, but bare with us! We're a small team and really rely on your feedback and testing to improve, find and eliminate all the issues. Thank you all for the support and we'll have plenty of updates with new chases, challenges and more this week!

Remember to join the discord!

Team SPP