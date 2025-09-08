 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19899554 Edited 8 September 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
MAX PLAYER LIMIT
Changed the player limit verification to hopefully fix the player limit above 8, not working.
This should lead players to sometime being able to join above the limit, but fix the problem above.

Expect more hotfixes today if it still doesn't work !

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2780981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link