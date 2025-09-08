Fixed an issue where, after the 1.0.2 update, the item retention rule would not be determined when only Chaos quality was checked.
Fixed an issue where, after the 1.0.2 update, skills could not be pressed and used in some situations.
HOT FIX 1.0.3
