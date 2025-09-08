 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899501
Fixed an issue where, after the 1.0.2 update, the item retention rule would not be determined when only Chaos quality was checked.
Fixed an issue where, after the 1.0.2 update, skills could not be pressed and used in some situations.

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
macOS 64-bit Depot 2494812
