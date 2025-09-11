It's finally time to break free, Vault Hunter, because Borderlands 4 is available now! Borderlands 4 brings intense action, four new Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities to bring down the oppressive Timekeeper's Order.

You can get a sense for what awaits on Kairos over on the Borderlands 4 Game Info page, dive right into theorycrafting the perfect builds for Vex , Rafa , Amon , or Harlowe by perusing their Vault Hunter pages, and meet the talented actors behind each of their English-language voice performances!

If you're already looking ahead to what awaits after the main story campaign, you can also learn more about Borderlands 4's rich endgame content and post-launch roadmap , or just watch the VOD of the Gearbox Main Theater Show at PAX West where we revealed that info!

Get Legendary loot with new Twitch Drops*

Now through September 26, watching any Borderlands 4 livestream in the Borderlands 4 category on the official Borderlands 4 Twitch channel or Gearbox Twitch channel for 20 minutes earns you the "Watch, Drop, and Roll" ECHO-4 Drone Skin for use in-game!

And to celebrate the momentous launch of Borderlands 4, you can earn two Legendary guns from September 11-30 as sweet new additions to your in-game loadout. Note that Twitch Drop rewards in the form of equippable gear will scale to whatever level your Vault Hunter is when you claim the rewards from your Twitch Drops Inventory, with a minimum of level 5.

By watching any Borderlands 4 livestream in the Borderlands 4 category on Twitch for 2 hours from September 11-30, you can claim the Forsaken Chaos Legendary shotgun, which was named by the Borderlands community! This shotgun will scale to whatever level your Vault Hunter is when you claim the drop on Twitch.





In addition, by watching Borderlands 4 livestreams in the Borderlands 4 category on Twitch that are hosted by any of our partnered creators for 2 hours from September 11-30, you can claim the Midnight Defiance Legendary sniper rifle, named by a cohort of Borderlands creators!

Please note that the Forsaken Chaos Legendary shotgun and Midnight Defiance Legendary sniper rifle Twitch Drops rewards cannot be earned simultaneously, so you'll need to watch eligible streams for a combined total of 4 hours to earn both guns for your collection.

Rewards are automatically delivered to your SHiFT Account once redeemed via a linked Twitch Account by clicking "Claim" on your Twitch Drops Inventory page . Once you've logged into your SHiFT Account in Borderlands 4, you can redeem your reward via the Reward Center section of your Inventory screen, under Equipment. Note that Twitch Drop rewards in the form of equippable gear will scale to whatever level your Vault Hunter is when you claim the rewards on your Twitch Drops Inventory, with a minimum level 5.

Make sure to check out the Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops page for full details on these offers, including requirements and how to redeem your earned rewards. Thanks again for tuning in and spending time with us and the rest of the amazing Borderlands community!

Then, if you'd also like to create some Borderlands 4 content yourself, applications for The Vault Network program are still open! This is a collaborative program for creators of all sizes, powered by our partners at Gamesight and supported by us. Our mission is to empower content creators to enjoy Borderlands 4 together through meaningful support, special opportunities, and community celebration.



Get the exclusive "Hazard Pay" Weapon Skin for Borderlands 4!**

Subscribe to receive newsletters and digital marketing with a SHiFT Account. You can create a free SHiFT Account or log in here ! Log in on the SHiFT website, then link your preferred platform accounts under the "Gaming Platforms" tab. At launch, log in with your SHiFT Account in Borderlands 4 to receive your exclusive "Hazard Pay" Weapon Skin! Whenever you receive a Borderlands email, check for extra rewards like Golden Keys granted via a SHiFT code, then follow the instructions within to redeem them for your SHiFT Account!

*Requires an internet connection, a Twitch Account linked to your SHiFT Account, and a SHiFT Account linked to the platform account you'll use to play Borderlands 4. Requires Borderlands 4 to redeem rewards. SHiFT Accounts are free. One redemption per SHiFT Account. Rewards will be delivered in-game once Borderlands 4 is launched and linked to the SHiFT Account used to claim the reward via Twitch. Void where prohibited. Terms apply.

**Requires a copy of Borderlands 4. Offer ends at 11:59 PM PT on December 31, 2030. Users must agree to the Terms of Service and opt-in to receive newsletters and digital marketing from 2K and Gearbox via a verified SHiFT Account, then log in to the verified SHiFT Account in the game to receive rewards. For SHiFT code email rewards, offer end dates will be specified in the accompanying email. In-game loot granted by Golden Keys is randomized. Please allow for up to a week to receive your in-game rewards. One redemption per SHiFT account. Void where prohibited. Terms apply. Must be 18 or older to be eligible.



