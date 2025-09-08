For the time being, I'm working around the clock on fixing reported bugs and implementing effects for unimplemented persistent items.

I may announce important changes, but generally, these will be silent updates.

(Honestly, it's a pain to write an article every single time I have to go through phone verification during updates. Basically, I'm slacking off.)

Since the general workflow is set, here's the planned schedule for upcoming fixes:

◆Until 9/10: Implementing unimplemented magic and legacy effects

(Updates are happening as we implement each magic effect from the newly added stage and the Last Inflator appearing in this stage.

Note: Items marked as <Unimplemented Item> can be obtained without issue.

Once obtained, they will be usable as soon as they are updated.)

◆9/10: Add QOL feature for 8-4 to config (functionality added based on player feedback)

→ Currently, pressing the C key or Shift key while touching an item prevents its acquisition. This behavior can now be reversed.

Specifically, you can invert the operation to “normally not pick up items, but pick them up only when touching them while holding C/Shift.”

◆Until ~9/20 (estimated): Various bug fixes and QoL additions for 8-4

→ Since 8-4 currently has poor operability, I'll add features that seem implementable without overly complex work as ideas come to me. However, I can't guarantee what will happen. There's a possibility I might not implement anything at all.

(I will likely announce updates when implementing these QoLs)