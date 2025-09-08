 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899376 Edited 8 September 2025 – 16:59:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!

Cats Around Us: Black Cat is out now! Yay!! 😺🎉

Huge thanks to all of you who’ve wishlisted and bought the game, your support means the world and keeps us creating!

Special shoutout to Apit No Baka for teaming up with us to craft this captivating silent comic, to Dimas Novan Delfiano for helping spark awesome story ideas, and to Mijil Pamungkas for the amazing music that always vibes with Noobzilla’s work!

And a massive thank you to our incredible community for coming together to translate the game into so many languages!! thanks to these awesome folks:

NVK1

osy

Viktor

Megisa

Nainula

anwime

Zerathos

Derwyen

Sombedoy

ChiiDan

F. Ried

Ruubyy

monlum58

Violencia Kurayami

DerNeik

boo

Nicoli4

Paapurup

Wendyshikii

Lunastrina

Riskrunner

JulJuicy

Max_mw

emofedora

Pinguin

Bisqts

Cirică Eric-Cristian

Yauheni "Merci Beaucoup" Krupen

Igor "Vikindor" Levitin

Yang Yuanyuan

bluecaffeine

ivanka

iclownic

Kyuu

Kanchide

Torik

JulJuicy

Яemi

Riskrunner

Flafi

agusfortuny

SheyCroix

Shaegard

Flafi

Kinshred

Ancsur2002

Nainula

Alien

nhtlnh

air_fago

Dachs Corgi

DiCaver


Big thanks for all your help! If any names are missing or misspelled, just hit me up! :D

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That’s our happy news for you!

Have a blast playing and enjoying the simple story in the game! ^^

If you run into any issues or bugs, don’t hesitate to let us know on our forum: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3426090/discussions/0/595159519773939452/



Warm wishes, and may your day be filled with joy! 💚



UB & Estu


PS: Dont forget to wishlist our upcoming games 😽


