Hi everyone!
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!
Cats Around Us: Black Cat is out now! Yay!! 😺🎉
Huge thanks to all of you who’ve wishlisted and bought the game, your support means the world and keeps us creating!
And a massive thank you to our incredible community for coming together to translate the game into so many languages!! thanks to these awesome folks:
NVK1
Big thanks for all your help! If any names are missing or misspelled, just hit me up! :D
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
That’s our happy news for you!
Have a blast playing and enjoying the simple story in the game! ^^
If you run into any issues or bugs, don’t hesitate to let us know on our forum: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3426090/discussions/0/595159519773939452/
Warm wishes, and may your day be filled with joy! 💚
UB & Estu
PS: Dont forget to wishlist our upcoming games 😽