Hi everyone!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!

Cats Around Us: Black Cat is out now! Yay!! 😺🎉





Huge thanks to all of you who’ve wishlisted and bought the game, your support means the world and keeps us creating!





Special shoutout to Apit No Baka for teaming up with us to craft this captivating silent comic, to Dimas Novan Delfiano for helping spark awesome story ideas, and to Mijil Pamungkas for the amazing music that always vibes with Noobzilla’s work!

And a massive thank you to our incredible community for coming together to translate the game into so many languages!! thanks to these awesome folks:



Big thanks for all your help! If any names are missing or misspelled, just hit me up! :D



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



That’s our happy news for you!

Have a blast playing and enjoying the simple story in the game! ^^

If you run into any issues or bugs, don’t hesitate to let us know on our forum: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3426090/discussions/0/595159519773939452/





Warm wishes, and may your day be filled with joy! 💚





UB & Estu





PS: Dont forget to wishlist our upcoming games 😽



