Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.09.08.0
FIX:
- fixed a bug that caused some characters to start with Right of Way
- Zera: a bit more muscle power in certain attack animations
TWEAK:
- Survival Mode (ranked): Leaderboards in Character Select Screen now hide for a moment when scrolling through characters (to avoid loading when scrolling through portraits fast)
- AI: tweaks on rules if, and when, it can cancel attacks during active frames, if this rule is enabled in Options
- Jacek: some attacks tweaks
- Vilalge arena: changed the outdated barn model to a new one
NEW:
- Jacek: some new attacks
