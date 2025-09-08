 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899345
Update notes via Steam Community
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.09.08.0

FIX:
- fixed a bug that caused some characters to start with Right of Way
- Zera: a bit more muscle power in certain attack animations

TWEAK:
- Survival Mode (ranked): Leaderboards in Character Select Screen now hide for a moment when scrolling through characters (to avoid loading when scrolling through portraits fast)
- AI: tweaks on rules if, and when, it can cancel attacks during active frames, if this rule is enabled in Options
- Jacek: some attacks tweaks
- Vilalge arena: changed the outdated barn model to a new one

NEW:
- Jacek: some new attacks

