Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.09.08.0



FIX:

- fixed a bug that caused some characters to start with Right of Way

- Zera: a bit more muscle power in certain attack animations



TWEAK:

- Survival Mode (ranked): Leaderboards in Character Select Screen now hide for a moment when scrolling through characters (to avoid loading when scrolling through portraits fast)

- AI: tweaks on rules if, and when, it can cancel attacks during active frames, if this rule is enabled in Options

- Jacek: some attacks tweaks

- Vilalge arena: changed the outdated barn model to a new one



NEW:

- Jacek: some new attacks