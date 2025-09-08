Fixed some bugs discovered in the game and made some system changes.
- The default language setting has been changed to English.
After installing this update, if your language is set to Japanese, it will automatically switch to English. I apologize for the inconvenience, but please set the language again at the title screen.
- Fixed an issue in certain boss stages where it was possible to damage the boss before the battle began.
Patch note Ver.0.2.5
