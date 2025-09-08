 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899344 Edited 8 September 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some bugs discovered in the game and made some system changes.

- The default language setting has been changed to English.
After installing this update, if your language is set to Japanese, it will automatically switch to English. I apologize for the inconvenience, but please set the language again at the title screen.
- Fixed an issue in certain boss stages where it was possible to damage the boss before the battle began.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3342091
