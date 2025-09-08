Update Notes: Version 3.03 (EA) - Adjustments to Wilderness Hero Structure in Game

Note: It is recommended to completely delete all old save files before playing this version.



Characters will now be generated and stored based on continents, rather than being uniformly generated across the entire world as before.



As a result, save file locations have also changed and are not compatible with previous versions. Therefore, players will generally need to start a new game.



From now on, issues such as missing characters on the map or empty areas should occur much less frequently.



The number of characters has also been significantly increased again.



Moving forward, it will be much easier for me to address bugs related to faction wars and dungeon issues.



PS: This is absolutely the final adjustment to the data structure. In short, the frequent bugs related to faction wars and dungeons were primarily due to an inefficient save structure for wilderness heroes. Unlike most games where NPCs are randomly generated temporarily, the majority of NPCs in this game will eventually be integrated into a cause-and-effect reincarnation system, meaning they must be preserved. This requires a uniquely designed data structure. I hope this update truly resolves the issue, allowing future development to focus on enhancing gameplay.