8 September 2025 Build 19899209
New Content & Changes
  • Added 6 new cards to the card pool
  • Limited equipment: only 1 weapon can be equipped
  • Panel Deck: rebuilt page foundation
  • Panel Card Pick: rebuilt page foundation
  • Panel Base: improved new card opening effect
  • Disabled Panel Update
  • Certain cards can now target non-enemy cards


Fixes
  • Fixed issue where surrendering missions caused multiple sound effects
  • Fixed bug where dropping the last card in the upgrade panel disabled further clicks
  • Fixed tutorial misclick triggers causing errors

