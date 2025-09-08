- Added 6 new cards to the card pool
- Limited equipment: only 1 weapon can be equipped
- Panel Deck: rebuilt page foundation
- Panel Card Pick: rebuilt page foundation
- Panel Base: improved new card opening effect
- Disabled Panel Update
- Certain cards can now target non-enemy cards
Fixes
- Fixed issue where surrendering missions caused multiple sound effects
- Fixed bug where dropping the last card in the upgrade panel disabled further clicks
- Fixed tutorial misclick triggers causing errors
