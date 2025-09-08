- Reduced the purchase price of the Workbench and Small Chest.
- Fixed an issue where Mai would not appear in the tavern, preventing the player from repairing it because they couldn’t talk to her.
- Fixed an issue where Lia and Rhia would give the starting items a second time.
- Fixed an issue where loading a save created two additional torches in front of the tavern.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when changing the language.
- Fixed an issue where tables appeared with the “unrepaired tavern” sprite even after the tavern had been repaired.
Patch 0.7.2.3
