8 September 2025 Build 19899187
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the purchase price of the Workbench and Small Chest.
  • Fixed an issue where Mai would not appear in the tavern, preventing the player from repairing it because they couldn’t talk to her.
  • Fixed an issue where Lia and Rhia would give the starting items a second time.
  • Fixed an issue where loading a save created two additional torches in front of the tavern.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when changing the language.
  • Fixed an issue where tables appeared with the “unrepaired tavern” sprite even after the tavern had been repaired.

