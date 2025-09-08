 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19899113
Update notes via Steam Community
Latest Patch Notes:
- Added fade out effect for the aim target.
- Enemies are now slower in the earlier stages.
- Fixed issue related to the second ending not triggering properly.
- Fixed issue related to the new aim system affecting cutscenes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3631301
