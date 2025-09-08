DUPLICATE PLAYER COLORS AND PLAYERS LIMIT

You can now allow duplicate player colors in your Lobby. This will be indicated by a logo next to the session name.

Enabling this option also lets you increase the player limit to 16 !

These settings have to be enabled before lobby creation.



It’s difficult for our small team to properly test the game with 16 players, so please make sure to report any issue happening there, especially related to microphones. Thank you in advance !

NEW SESSION SETTINGS

Alarms can now be disabled, with 2 fuses, or will all fuses.

Access card spawn can range from 0 to 3, with 50% increments.

The gun reload station can be disabled, random or enabled.

Both medical and emergency defibrillators can be disabled or enabled with various levels of charge.