 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19899047 Edited 9 September 2025 – 13:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch contains a few but important fixes, which are as follows:

  • Fixed the desync that occurred in multiplayer.

  • This Hotfix does not change any game data, so mods do not need to be updated

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link