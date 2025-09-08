 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19898936 Edited 8 September 2025 – 15:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix puzzle #26 (Mastermind) guess validator returning the incorrect value in some cases - if guessing a right number in the wrong place, and that number was present in all 2 other locations, it would erroneously result in a count of 2 "right number in the wrong place" in the return. E.g. if the secret is "2 3 3" a guess of "3 1 1" was returning "0 2" but should return "0 1", which is what it does now. (bug credit: MannyKlystron)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3175192
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3175193
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3175195
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link