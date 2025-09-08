Greetings, friends!



This time we’ve got several fixes and improvements! We’re working in parallel on the next big update, but before its release we’ll try to put out one more bugfix patch. Thanks for all your reports!

General

EOS SDK updated.

Main menu design improved and settings menu reworked (thanks to BEBBER ).

Session search menu design and filtering method improved.

Flamethrower can now be refueled with a gas can (if present in inventory).

Profanity filter added for session names, player nicknames, and text chat. Can be disabled in settings.

Keybind added to toggle HUD on/off.

New radio sounds added (thanks to houp).

Fixes

Adjusted some jump parameters — it should feel more comfortable now!

Tab menu memory usage optimized.

Lighting quality optimized for low and medium settings.

Fixed inability to open escape and tab menus while playing as a spectator.

Fixed switching between living players while playing as a ghost.

Updated mods should now load correctly.

Fixed a bug where a revived player could hear other ghosts.

Megaphone no longer interrupts constant microphone mode.

Fixed missing landing sound after a jump.

Fixed item behavior under the Antigravity curse in the Fleshmine.

Fixed falling through holes outside the map under the Antigravity curse.

The Pit now gives the maximum number of bottles when selling items to it.

Fixed duplicate item pickup sound on the client side.

Fixed lingering screen effect from the dung enemy on the client side.

Thumbnail shot by Ad Astra