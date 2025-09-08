 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19898767 Edited 8 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, friends!

This time we’ve got several fixes and improvements! We’re working in parallel on the next big update, but before its release we’ll try to put out one more bugfix patch. Thanks for all your reports!

General

  • EOS SDK updated.

  • Main menu design improved and settings menu reworked (thanks to BEBBER).

  • Session search menu design and filtering method improved.

  • Flamethrower can now be refueled with a gas can (if present in inventory).

  • Profanity filter added for session names, player nicknames, and text chat. Can be disabled in settings.

  • Keybind added to toggle HUD on/off.

  • New radio sounds added (thanks to houp).

Fixes

  • Adjusted some jump parameters — it should feel more comfortable now!

  • Tab menu memory usage optimized.

  • Lighting quality optimized for low and medium settings.

  • Fixed inability to open escape and tab menus while playing as a spectator.

  • Fixed switching between living players while playing as a ghost.

  • Updated mods should now load correctly.

  • Fixed a bug where a revived player could hear other ghosts.

  • Megaphone no longer interrupts constant microphone mode.

  • Fixed missing landing sound after a jump.

  • Fixed item behavior under the Antigravity curse in the Fleshmine.

  • Fixed falling through holes outside the map under the Antigravity curse.

  • The Pit now gives the maximum number of bottles when selling items to it.

  • Fixed duplicate item pickup sound on the client side.

  • Fixed lingering screen effect from the dung enemy on the client side.

Thumbnail shot by Ad Astra

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1699481
Linux 64-bit Depot 1699482
