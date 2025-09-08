Regarding enchantment acquisition, the system has been changed from a fixed random table to real-time randomization.

When I first designed this part, I struggled with the decision for quite a while. My main intention was to encourage players to experiment with different combinations of enchantments, rather than simply following guides to build the exact setup they wanted.

Since I don’t want players to spend too much time repeating the same actions, I added many convenient features such as Mass Raid, Teleport, Fast Walk, and so on. For the same reason, I initially decided to keep enchantments on a fixed random table, to avoid players having to save-load repeatedly.

However, as more and more players voiced their dislike for this design, I’ve decided to revert to real-time randomization. Now, players are free to use repeated save-loading to obtain the enchantments they want.