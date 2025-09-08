 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19898531 Edited 8 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Regarding enchantment acquisition, the system has been changed from a fixed random table to real-time randomization.

When I first designed this part, I struggled with the decision for quite a while. My main intention was to encourage players to experiment with different combinations of enchantments, rather than simply following guides to build the exact setup they wanted.

Since I don’t want players to spend too much time repeating the same actions, I added many convenient features such as Mass Raid, Teleport, Fast Walk, and so on. For the same reason, I initially decided to keep enchantments on a fixed random table, to avoid players having to save-load repeatedly.

However, as more and more players voiced their dislike for this design, I’ve decided to revert to real-time randomization. Now, players are free to use repeated save-loading to obtain the enchantments they want.

Changed files in this update

Traditional Chinese Depot 3201531
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 3201532
  • Loading history…
English Depot 3201533
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link