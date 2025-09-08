 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19898503
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a glitch at position 243.61, 21.4, 377.95
- Fixed a glitch at position 251.13, 25.43, 367.43
- Fixed a glitch at position 253.41, 25.6, 362.61
- Fixed a glitch at position 254.85, 26.78, 358.78
- Applied bug fixed from Unity Game Engine.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2427541
