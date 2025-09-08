- Added The Altarator to the Bossdome
This should be fun, it's more elaborate than the Bossdome Pillarhead fight
- Added Steam achievements
- Enabled Steam Cloud
Finally, all is as it should be with Steam
- Added secrets in the Bossdome preludes
- Disabled Rageweed in Bossdome (trust me, having it makes it harder, specifically in phase 2 Altarator), and limited Pillar Fragments in Bossdome (once again, yes, having more speed makes phase 2 Altarator harder)
- Disabled The Stalest Pizza in Bossdome, since it has no effect on any of the bosses
- Updated all weapon descriptions
- Reworked Christopher's rockets to continue to track their targets and explode after a timeout, and reduced the ammo on the rocket launcher from 8 to 4
- Added skin names
- Changed Joe's unlock (yes, again) to obtaining an "Eye of the \[ Dw3Ll3R ]"
- Made some attacks reflect the current character skin
- Fixed shock ticking while paused
- Changed Volatile Bombshell to be permanent but less powerful
- Fixed the player being able to advance after killing only one of the Robots' Best Friends in the Inventor's Caves
- Cut the Inventor's Caves in half (one might even say halved it) with another staircase
- Added an indicator to the current weapon icon
- Removed all weapon momentum stop
- Nerfed Sandstone Spider damage and HP
- Fixed the persistence of some dialogue boxes between levels
- Added an indicator of the gained Viarum and max HP after talking to the Father
- Increased the health of normal bosses
- Staggered achievement notifications
- Changed the rain ambient sound of the Inventor's Caves to a dripping sound
- Fixed alignment and timeout issues with TiN_kAAn's Rotating Shield, and buffed his jetpack
- Slightly reduced fall damage
- Reworked money VFX to actually look like round coins flying toward the player
- Buffed Dawn's shotgun damage from 59 to 71
- Fixed a visual bug where Christopher's taser bolts wouldn't go away
- Reworked Alex's pole to scale better with its own damage and always pass through walls
- Added text above character selection to say a character's name and subtitle or unlock requirement
- Weapons with only 1 ammo (now labeled as "Single Use") will not consume their ammo, since their own cooldown makes the reload cooldown redundant and unfun
- Fixed a visual bug with the Bossdome unlock in the in-game achievements page
- Changed the "New Campaign" button to say "New Run"
- Added a message that says "Not enough Viarum" when use of it fails, and fixed Viarum cost doubling carrying over between runs while the game is open
- Fixed a visual bug with the gamemode selection after switching slots
- Fixed most items being locked after switching slots
- Fixed character and skin selections persisting after switching slots
- Added level banners to Bossdome levels
- Reduced the text scrambling of several text elements in Bossdome
- Adjusted the other dropped characters behavior so the Dawn doesn't sprint to the left like crazy during the drop if you aren't playing as her
