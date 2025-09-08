 Skip to content
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19898458 Edited 8 September 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added The Altarator to the Bossdome

  • This should be fun, it's more elaborate than the Bossdome Pillarhead fight

- Added Steam achievements

- Enabled Steam Cloud

  • Finally, all is as it should be with Steam

- Added secrets in the Bossdome preludes

- Disabled Rageweed in Bossdome (trust me, having it makes it harder, specifically in phase 2 Altarator), and limited Pillar Fragments in Bossdome (once again, yes, having more speed makes phase 2 Altarator harder)

- Disabled The Stalest Pizza in Bossdome, since it has no effect on any of the bosses

- Updated all weapon descriptions

- Reworked Christopher's rockets to continue to track their targets and explode after a timeout, and reduced the ammo on the rocket launcher from 8 to 4

- Added skin names

- Changed Joe's unlock (yes, again) to obtaining an "Eye of the \[ Dw3Ll3R ]"

- Made some attacks reflect the current character skin

- Fixed shock ticking while paused

- Changed Volatile Bombshell to be permanent but less powerful

- Fixed the player being able to advance after killing only one of the Robots' Best Friends in the Inventor's Caves

- Cut the Inventor's Caves in half (one might even say halved it) with another staircase

- Added an indicator to the current weapon icon

- Removed all weapon momentum stop

- Nerfed Sandstone Spider damage and HP

- Fixed the persistence of some dialogue boxes between levels

- Added an indicator of the gained Viarum and max HP after talking to the Father

- Increased the health of normal bosses

- Staggered achievement notifications

- Changed the rain ambient sound of the Inventor's Caves to a dripping sound

- Fixed alignment and timeout issues with TiN_kAAn's Rotating Shield, and buffed his jetpack

- Slightly reduced fall damage

- Reworked money VFX to actually look like round coins flying toward the player

- Buffed Dawn's shotgun damage from 59 to 71

- Fixed a visual bug where Christopher's taser bolts wouldn't go away

- Reworked Alex's pole to scale better with its own damage and always pass through walls

- Added text above character selection to say a character's name and subtitle or unlock requirement

- Weapons with only 1 ammo (now labeled as "Single Use") will not consume their ammo, since their own cooldown makes the reload cooldown redundant and unfun

- Fixed a visual bug with the Bossdome unlock in the in-game achievements page

- Changed the "New Campaign" button to say "New Run"

- Added a message that says "Not enough Viarum" when use of it fails, and fixed Viarum cost doubling carrying over between runs while the game is open

- Fixed a visual bug with the gamemode selection after switching slots

- Fixed most items being locked after switching slots

- Fixed character and skin selections persisting after switching slots

- Added level banners to Bossdome levels

- Reduced the text scrambling of several text elements in Bossdome

- Adjusted the other dropped characters behavior so the Dawn doesn't sprint to the left like crazy during the drop if you aren't playing as her

