8 September 2025 Build 19898447
Update notes via Steam Community

Keybinding for rotating and flipping augments will not be in this patch, unfortunately, but it's a planned change, so please be patient.

QoL and Accessibility Changes

  • Added an explanation of multiple input augments in the tutorial.

  • Lasers now render with the correct width.

  • Improved the clarity of explosions and lighting.

  • Added settings for screenshake and lighting intensity.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the lighting of decoration objects on the walls.

  • Controller binding now correctly displays its icon.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2685371
