Keybinding for rotating and flipping augments will not be in this patch, unfortunately, but it's a planned change, so please be patient.
QoL and Accessibility Changes
Added an explanation of multiple input augments in the tutorial.
Lasers now render with the correct width.
Improved the clarity of explosions and lighting.
Added settings for screenshake and lighting intensity.
Bug Fixes
Fixed the lighting of decoration objects on the walls.
Controller binding now correctly displays its icon.
Changed files in this update