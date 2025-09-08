Hey everyone! 👋 We’ve been listening closely to internet creators 🎥 and all of you sharing thoughts in the comments 💬. Your feedback means the world to us, and we’re doing everything we can to shape Holiday Motel Simulator into the best experience possible before launch. 💙 This way we were able to spot and fix several issues ahead of launch.







Here’s what’s new:

🛠️ Fixed an issue where money was counted twice when purchasing materials or furniture

🎮 Added predefined control schemes for controllers and Steam Deck

⚙️ Improved the game menu – axis sensitivity settings now work as intended

🖥️ Resolved a problem where resolution settings weren’t being saved

🏚️ Fixed minor map bugs that affected room renovation mechanics

💾 Added the option to delete save files directly from the Load Menu

🌍 Corrected small translation errors reported by our community

🧽 Updated window cleaning mode – now you exit with RMB instead of the extra E key (more intuitive and controller-friendly)

💙 We’re truly grateful for everyone who has been with us on this journey. Your feedback, videos, and encouragement help us make Holiday Motel Simulator the best it can be. We can’t wait to see how you design, renovate, and bring your dream motels to life once the doors officially open.

See you soon at the motel! 🏨✨