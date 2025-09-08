 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19898231 Edited 8 September 2025 – 16:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Solved the issues of character movement stuttering and rubberbanding under high latency conditions.

Now you can truly enjoy playing LazyClimbers with your friends smoothly! No more worries about network lag!!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2814951
