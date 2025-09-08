 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19898205
Update notes via Steam Community
- Various grammatical errors are fixed in German and Italian version
- Wrong headlines on the deduction board are fixed.
- Achievement "Nothing to see" is actually obtainable – just play the very end of the last case again.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1841191
Windows Depot 1841192
Linux Depot 1841193
