8 September 2025 Build 19898166 Edited 8 September 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

A total of 21 new backgrounds across all environments have been added in this update.

Enjoy!

Rubmon

Change log:

v3.8

- Added 21 new battle backgrounds

- Unity update 2022.3.61

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Lands of Sorcery Content Depot 1370371
