This update for the public beta brings a manual mode for the status codes in the flight list. In this mode the controller has full control over the status and can also change the color marking on the right side in the list. There are a few preset status codes but it is also possible to write.

Some more aircraft icons and callsigns has also been added. If you have requested a callsign but it was not added the request might have been missing the callsign (only ICAO code is no longer allowed) or the request might have been for an airline that is no longer active. Feel free to resubmit a request if it was missing the callsign. The callsign requirement was added to reduce the amount of game development time used for handling airline requests.

Also, a new option has been added for how far ahead of the slot time pilots call for pushback.

- Fixed departure events not activating.

- Added a points log to the finish screen.

- Changed rule for spawning airplanes. The game will still try to spawn unique flights but if all flights are in use it will now spawn a random flight from the airport’s flights list.

- (Builder) Fixed issues with storage setting not updating correctly.

- (Builder) Added shortcut for changing one way setting for line.

Thanks for playing!