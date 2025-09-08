This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fix

-Fixed an issue where the World Championship review text was displayed incorrectly.

-Fixed an issue where Hall of Fame retired players were displayed incorrectly.

-Global BP now supports single-side BP. (For saved games with Global BP enabled, the BP mode must be reselected in the gear icon at the bottom right of the save file for Global BP to take effect.)

-Fixed an issue where the copied \[Step B] of \[Ephemeral Collection] could target allies.

-Fixed errors in certain version rules.

-Fixed an issue where the coach level was directly promoted to S after the Tier A League concluded.