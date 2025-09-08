 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19898080 Edited 8 September 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

 

-Fixed an issue where the World Championship review text was displayed incorrectly.

-Fixed an issue where Hall of Fame retired players were displayed incorrectly.

-Global BP now supports single-side BP. (For saved games with Global BP enabled, the BP mode must be reselected in the gear icon at the bottom right of the save file for Global BP to take effect.)

-Fixed an issue where the copied \[Step B] of \[Ephemeral Collection] could target allies.

-Fixed errors in certain version rules.

-Fixed an issue where the coach level was directly promoted to S after the Tier A League concluded.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19898080
Depot 1278541
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link