Hey everyone! Thanks so much for playing and supporting ACRES. This month is a big one, after months of hard work I'm rolling out the long-awaited Livestock Update and bringing the game to consoles! ACRES is now live on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch release coming soon.

This marks the final major update before the official 1.0 launch on Steam, and we couldn’t have gotten here without your amazing support and feedback throughout Early Access. Thank you for helping shape ACRES into what it is today!

🌾 Update 24 Summary

8 New Animals

5 New Buildings

6 New Tractor Actions

5 New Crops

3 New Licenses

12 New Items

2 New Feeds

3 New Solid Fertilizer Types

7 New Order Products

🐄 New Animals

Your farm is now alive with livestock! Feed animals to fill their production bar. Once full, they’ll reward you with goods like milk, meat, eggs, and wool.

Each breed thrives on different crops, with unique preferences that affect how quickly they produce. Plan your feed carefully to maximize output.

No matter the breed, all animals can enjoy Hay, Silage, or graze freely on Ryegrass pastures.

Cows

Hereford – Beef

Angus – Beef

Holstein – Milk

Pigs

American Yorkshire – Pork

Black Iberian – Jamón

Chickens

Rhode Island Red – Poultry

Leghorn – Eggs

Sheep – Wool

Goats – Goat Milk

🏠 New Buildings

Livestock Barn

A dependable way to raise large groups of animals. Livestock are fed daily with stored hay or silage, automatically producing meat, milk, eggs, and manure. Expanding the barn increases herd size and multiplies output, making it ideal for steady, reliable production.

Free Range Shed

Raise animals the natural way for faster returns. Each animal roams freely, eating hourly from forage or cover crops. Additional feeders, fences, and gates can be placed to support them, offering a more active, field based approach to livestock care.

Animals actively search for food

Feeders are prioritized

Right Click returns animals to the barn

Hay Bale

Large round bale of hay, purchased locally. Can be placed to feed free range animals until it runs out, making it a simple way to keep livestock fed when pastures are limited.

Can be moved around with the move tool

Left-click adds to storage

Shift-click collects all bales until storage is full

Auto Feeder

Provides a steady food source for free range animals. Feed is supplied directly from your inventory, and the feeder can support up to six animals at once. Useful for supplementing pastures or giving animals an extra boost when natural forage is limited.

Feed types: Hay, Silage, Wheat, Barley, Rye, Corn, Triticale, Carrots, Radish

Left Click to change feeds

Silage Silo

Make and store fermented silage for livestock feed.

Converts 3 green + 2 brown plant material into Silage every 64 hours

Holds up to 128 Silage

🌱 New Crops

Oats – Cash Crop

Cereal Rye – Cash Crop

Triticale – Cash Crop

Alfalfa – Cover Crop & Pasture feed

Ryegrass – Cover Crop & Pasture feed

📦 New Items

Livestock Products: Beef, Pork, Poultry, Jamón, Wool, Milk, Goat Milk

Feeds:

Hay: Can be purchased by placing a Hay bale in the field. Can also be generated on farm from weeds and bale able crops (Wheat, Barley, Rye, Corn, Triticale)

Silage: Produced and stored in Silage Silo from green and brown plant material.

💩 New Solid Fertilizer Types

Barnyard Manure – From cows & pigs. Must decompose before harvest.

Pellet Manure – From sheep & goats. Safe for direct field use.

Slurry – Composted barnyard manure. Richer soil values, safe for harvesting.

📜 New Licenses

Livestock Goods Permit – Adds Milk, Wool, Goat Milk to orders.

Butchery Trade Permit – Adds Beef, Pork, Poultry, Jamón to orders.

Daily Fuel Purchase – Auto-refills tanks each morning. Lvl 1: 25% | Lvl 2: 50% | Lvl 3: 75% | Lvl 4: 100%



🚜 New Tractor Actions

Baling

Turns weeds and grasses into compact hay bales ready for storage or livestock feed.

Produces a Bale for every 10 Hay harvested

Crops: Wheat, Barley, Rye, Corn, Triticale

Weeds yield a small amount

Crop maturity increases Hay yield

Progress meter visible in right-side menu

🧭 Custom Fields

Design your own plots for precision farming. Unlocks custom X-Tools for plowing, sowing, cultivating, fertilizing, harvesting, and baling.

Placed with a Custom Field Marker

Extend / Shrink Height or Width with Primary/Secondary Action

Size display for quick alignment

Can be moved and removed

Enables use of X tools. Plow, Seed, Cultivate, Harvest, Liquid Fertilizer, Solid Fertilizer and Baler all have a custom field tool available.

Like other field actions, the largest implement owned is used. Will use smaller width versions on smaller custom fields. IE. Will use a single row plow if the field is only 2 rows wide.

🎮 Controller Improvements

Change tools instantly with D-Pad left/right

No longer need to press D-Pad down first to enter tool selection row

Access menus with face buttons while tools are selected

New hotkeys: X / ▢ : Left Tractor & tool settings Menus Y / △ : Right Crop & Item selection Menus D-Pad Down : Pause / Resume Game LT + D-Pad Up : Toggle inventory window LT + D-Pad Down : Toggle soil data window



🎶 Additional Changes

New music - 15 fresh tracks by Luca Tomassini

Harvestable data overlay - Shows all currently harvestable cells and blocks out others when clicked. Shows next action needed on button

CSA items can now be sold out for wholesale storage

Increased time in harvest stage on F2 forage crops

Beehives now produce 3 honey instead of 1

Order ticket time also scales with non crop item quantity

Out of bounds warning - Display pop up message when building outside range

Deactivate CSA sub buttons at start to indicate they are add ons

No longer display harvest ready markers for cover crops

Seed Bin mesh cover bottom part of blue indicator bar

Updated building icons

Only switch to AZERTY key bindings if on PC

Hide top menu extra data when in tutorial

Fence & gate price widget updates prices when selecting new type with controller, no longer waits for OnCellChanged

Default LOD switch to crop icons is now 30 (Previously 21)

Tractor Scheduler can now also trigger the Baler, Subsoiler and Plastic Mulcher

⚙️ Quality of Life

Automated seed changer: Set seed with current selection with Secondary Action

Buildings will turn red during initial placement if blocked

New Setting: Show Building Widgets At Center Screen. - On by default for Steam Deck & Switch - This puts the world widgets in the same spot to the right of the cursor rather than over the building when hovering

Improved readability on soil data current acre readout

Current Acre: Reversed Y direction, up reads as negative to reflect primary expansion is down

Tool bar better readability, replaced blue border

Tool button row center aligned, no longer tries to center over current category

Wholesale storage crops aligned with equal columns.

Field tools now visualize implement width before action

HUD minimized inventory resolution based. ultrawide & 4k wrap into 2 rows rather than 3

Tilt camera angle on controller with LT/R2/ZL + RS

Game settings checkboxes: Click anywhere in the row to toggle state, also use controller main face button

Sound is played when copying building

Go to current selected item right menu when navigating with controller.

Larger top view crop icons on seed bins, farmhand task post and Auto Seed Changer

Fuel storage widget shows upgrade cost

Immediately show a building widget after a tool is deactivated if at current cell, no longer wait for cell change delegate

When selecting new orders, tickets align to top. No longer bounce on hover

Cursor snaps to each cell when using a controller

🚀 Optimizations

- All crop and item decals packed into texture atlas. No longer needs dynamic shader for each type or building. Greatly reduces draw calls and GPU lookup dependency

Shared dynamic materials

Fully initialized call on buildings. No longer needs to recheck itself if finished constructing

Instanced meshes for managed sign post and all new buildings.

Performant edge scroll check, completely off if option is not used

Default autosave frequency set to 12 minutes (previously every 5)

Removed dev logging overhead

🐞 Bug Fixes