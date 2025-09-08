 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19897984 Edited 8 September 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Thanks so much for playing and supporting ACRES. This month is a big one, after months of hard work I'm rolling out the long-awaited Livestock Update and bringing the game to consoles! ACRES is now live on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch release coming soon.

This marks the final major update before the official 1.0 launch on Steam, and we couldn’t have gotten here without your amazing support and feedback throughout Early Access. Thank you for helping shape ACRES into what it is today!

🌾 Update 24 Summary

  • 8 New Animals

  • 5 New Buildings

  • 6 New Tractor Actions

  • 5 New Crops

  • 3 New Licenses

  • 12 New Items

  • 2 New Feeds

  • 3 New Solid Fertilizer Types

  • 7 New Order Products

🐄 New Animals

Your farm is now alive with livestock! Feed animals to fill their production bar. Once full, they’ll reward you with goods like milk, meat, eggs, and wool.

  • Each breed thrives on different crops, with unique preferences that affect how quickly they produce. Plan your feed carefully to maximize output.

  • No matter the breed, all animals can enjoy Hay, Silage, or graze freely on Ryegrass pastures.

Cows

  • Hereford – Beef

  • Angus – Beef

  • Holstein – Milk

Pigs

  • American Yorkshire – Pork

  • Black Iberian – Jamón

Chickens

  • Rhode Island Red – Poultry

  • Leghorn – Eggs

Sheep – Wool
Goats – Goat Milk

🏠 New Buildings

Livestock Barn
A dependable way to raise large groups of animals. Livestock are fed daily with stored hay or silage, automatically producing meat, milk, eggs, and manure. Expanding the barn increases herd size and multiplies output, making it ideal for steady, reliable production.

Free Range Shed
Raise animals the natural way for faster returns. Each animal roams freely, eating hourly from forage or cover crops. Additional feeders, fences, and gates can be placed to support them, offering a more active, field based approach to livestock care.

  • Animals actively search for food

  • Feeders are prioritized

  • Right Click returns animals to the barn

Hay Bale
Large round bale of hay, purchased locally. Can be placed to feed free range animals until it runs out, making it a simple way to keep livestock fed when pastures are limited.

  • Can be moved around with the move tool

  • Left-click adds to storage

  • Shift-click collects all bales until storage is full

Auto Feeder
Provides a steady food source for free range animals. Feed is supplied directly from your inventory, and the feeder can support up to six animals at once. Useful for supplementing pastures or giving animals an extra boost when natural forage is limited.

  • Feed types: Hay, Silage, Wheat, Barley, Rye, Corn, Triticale, Carrots, Radish

  • Left Click to change feeds

Silage Silo
Make and store fermented silage for livestock feed.

  • Converts 3 green + 2 brown plant material into Silage every 64 hours

  • Holds up to 128 Silage

🌱 New Crops

  • Oats – Cash Crop

  • Cereal Rye – Cash Crop

  • Triticale – Cash Crop

  • Alfalfa – Cover Crop & Pasture feed

  • Ryegrass – Cover Crop & Pasture feed

📦 New Items

Livestock Products: Beef, Pork, Poultry, Jamón, Wool, Milk, Goat Milk
Feeds:

  • Hay: Can be purchased by placing a Hay bale in the field. Can also be generated on farm from weeds and bale able crops (Wheat, Barley, Rye, Corn, Triticale)

  • Silage: Produced and stored in Silage Silo from green and brown plant material.

💩 New Solid Fertilizer Types

  • Barnyard Manure – From cows & pigs. Must decompose before harvest.

  • Pellet Manure – From sheep & goats. Safe for direct field use.

  • Slurry – Composted barnyard manure. Richer soil values, safe for harvesting.

📜 New Licenses

  • Livestock Goods Permit – Adds Milk, Wool, Goat Milk to orders.

  • Butchery Trade Permit – Adds Beef, Pork, Poultry, Jamón to orders.

  • Daily Fuel Purchase – Auto-refills tanks each morning.

    • Lvl 1: 25% | Lvl 2: 50% | Lvl 3: 75% | Lvl 4: 100%

🚜 New Tractor Actions

Baling

Turns weeds and grasses into compact hay bales ready for storage or livestock feed.

  • Produces a Bale for every 10 Hay harvested

  • Crops: Wheat, Barley, Rye, Corn, Triticale

  • Weeds yield a small amount

  • Crop maturity increases Hay yield

  • Progress meter visible in right-side menu

🧭 Custom Fields

Design your own plots for precision farming. Unlocks custom X-Tools for plowing, sowing, cultivating, fertilizing, harvesting, and baling.

  • Placed with a Custom Field Marker

  • Extend / Shrink Height or Width with Primary/Secondary Action

  • Size display for quick alignment

  • Can be moved and removed

  • Enables use of X tools. Plow, Seed, Cultivate, Harvest, Liquid Fertilizer, Solid Fertilizer and Baler all have a custom field tool available.

  • Like other field actions, the largest implement owned is used. Will use smaller width versions on smaller custom fields. IE. Will use a single row plow if the field is only 2 rows wide.

🎮 Controller Improvements

  • Change tools instantly with D-Pad left/right

  • No longer need to press D-Pad down first to enter tool selection row

  • Access menus with face buttons while tools are selected

  • New hotkeys:

    • X / ▢: Left Tractor & tool settings Menus

    • Y / △: Right Crop & Item selection Menus

    • D-Pad Down: Pause / Resume Game

    • LT + D-Pad Up : Toggle inventory window

    • LT + D-Pad Down : Toggle soil data window

🎶 Additional Changes

  • New music - 15 fresh tracks by Luca Tomassini

  • Harvestable data overlay - Shows all currently harvestable cells and blocks out others when clicked. Shows next action needed on button

  • CSA items can now be sold out for wholesale storage

  • Increased time in harvest stage on F2 forage crops

  • Beehives now produce 3 honey instead of 1

  • Order ticket time also scales with non crop item quantity

  • Out of bounds warning - Display pop up message when building outside range

  • Deactivate CSA sub buttons at start to indicate they are add ons

  • No longer display harvest ready markers for cover crops

  • Seed Bin mesh cover bottom part of blue indicator bar

  • Updated building icons

  • Only switch to AZERTY key bindings if on PC

  • Hide top menu extra data when in tutorial

  • Fence & gate price widget updates prices when selecting new type with controller, no longer waits for OnCellChanged

  • Default LOD switch to crop icons is now 30 (Previously 21)

  • Tractor Scheduler can now also trigger the Baler, Subsoiler and Plastic Mulcher

⚙️ Quality of Life

  • Automated seed changer: Set seed with current selection with Secondary Action

  • Buildings will turn red during initial placement if blocked

  • New Setting: Show Building Widgets At Center Screen.

    - On by default for Steam Deck & Switch

    - This puts the world widgets in the same spot to the right of the cursor rather than over the building when hovering

  • Improved readability on soil data current acre readout

  • Current Acre: Reversed Y direction, up reads as negative to reflect primary expansion is down

  • Tool bar better readability, replaced blue border

  • Tool button row center aligned, no longer tries to center over current category

  • Wholesale storage crops aligned with equal columns.

  • Field tools now visualize implement width before action

  • HUD minimized inventory resolution based. ultrawide & 4k wrap into 2 rows rather than 3

  • Tilt camera angle on controller with LT/R2/ZL + RS

  • Game settings checkboxes: Click anywhere in the row to toggle state, also use controller main face button

  • Sound is played when copying building

  • Go to current selected item right menu when navigating with controller.

  • Larger top view crop icons on seed bins, farmhand task post and Auto Seed Changer

  • Fuel storage widget shows upgrade cost

  • Immediately show a building widget after a tool is deactivated if at current cell, no longer wait for cell change delegate

  • When selecting new orders, tickets align to top. No longer bounce on hover

  • Cursor snaps to each cell when using a controller

🚀 Optimizations

- All crop and item decals packed into texture atlas. No longer needs dynamic shader for each type or building. Greatly reduces draw calls and GPU lookup dependency

  • Shared dynamic materials

  • Fully initialized call on buildings. No longer needs to recheck itself if finished constructing

  • Instanced meshes for managed sign post and all new buildings.

  • Performant edge scroll check, completely off if option is not used

  • Default autosave frequency set to 12 minutes (previously every 5)

  • Removed dev logging overhead

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crash when copying placeables from non-root cell

  • Exploit fix for incrementing day when going back to main menu.

  • Pause no longer traps LT/R2/ZL inputs if held

  • Cold Storage displays current item selected during placement

  • Increase max orders message is displayed if auto select orders is enabled

  • Fixed float precision issue with pH warnings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2460921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link