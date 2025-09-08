Hello, friends! Street PC Update 1.8.0 is now available!

What’s New in This Version

New Features:

- Livery store: This long-awaited feature is now here! Publish your liveries in the store and get rewards for every download.

- Major leaderboard update: Challenge yourself in new ranked leaderboard races! Climb the ranks and earn more valuable rewards.

- Player spectator mode: A new feature for content creators that makes recording easier.

New Content:

- Cars:

1. VPR: Get behind the wheel of an extreme sports car with insane acceleration, precise handling, and a high top speed.

2. M34: Immerse yourself in a classic world, where driving emotions come first.

3. HNG: Hit the track in the most powerful car in the game! Experience its drive and incredible acceleration.

- New effects: New exclusive nitro and backfire effects added. Customize your exhaust system to the max!

- New liveries: Add style to your car with fresh stickers.

- New license plates: Pick a plate that perfectly reflects your style.

- New Turbofans: Complete your car’s look with rare rims.

Improvements:

- 34R headlight model updated.

- Car classes for all leaderboard races reworked.

- Ability to create Speed League races in the mountain area and at Sunset Speedway track added.

- Car ghosts in photo mode now displayed correctly.

- Microphone added to drone camera; you can now hear engine roar during flight.

- Free camera rotation in cockpit view added.

- Global lighting improved.

- Throttle response on wheels and controllers improved..

Car Balance:

- 33R weight increased

Optimization:

- Rendering of other players’ cars in multiplayer rooms optimized.

Fixes:

- Slipstream in leaderboard races fixed.

- Rearview camera behavior fixed.

- UI bug fixes.