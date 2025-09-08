Hello, friends! Street PC Update 1.8.0 is now available!
What’s New in This Version
New Features:
- Livery store: This long-awaited feature is now here! Publish your liveries in the store and get rewards for every download.
- Major leaderboard update: Challenge yourself in new ranked leaderboard races! Climb the ranks and earn more valuable rewards.
- Player spectator mode: A new feature for content creators that makes recording easier.
New Content:
- Cars:
1. VPR: Get behind the wheel of an extreme sports car with insane acceleration, precise handling, and a high top speed.
2. M34: Immerse yourself in a classic world, where driving emotions come first.
3. HNG: Hit the track in the most powerful car in the game! Experience its drive and incredible acceleration.
- New effects: New exclusive nitro and backfire effects added. Customize your exhaust system to the max!
- New liveries: Add style to your car with fresh stickers.
- New license plates: Pick a plate that perfectly reflects your style.
- New Turbofans: Complete your car’s look with rare rims.
Improvements:
- 34R headlight model updated.
- Car classes for all leaderboard races reworked.
- Ability to create Speed League races in the mountain area and at Sunset Speedway track added.
- Car ghosts in photo mode now displayed correctly.
- Microphone added to drone camera; you can now hear engine roar during flight.
- Free camera rotation in cockpit view added.
- Global lighting improved.
- Throttle response on wheels and controllers improved..
Car Balance:
- 33R weight increased
Optimization:
- Rendering of other players’ cars in multiplayer rooms optimized.
Fixes:
- Slipstream in leaderboard races fixed.
- Rearview camera behavior fixed.
- UI bug fixes.
