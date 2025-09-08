 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19897875 Edited 8 September 2025 – 13:59:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing!

Content & Progression

  • New Map: Ashen Rails

  • Labyrinth maps now grant full XP (not just the difference from your best record).

  • Sigil achievements are re-checked whenever the Sigil window opens (to grant missed unlocks).

  • Locked Charms are shown in the upgrade window with their unlock conditions.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Obelisk Hint cooldown reduced 60s → 30s.

  • Trap cost reductions

    • Axe Trap: 1500 → 1300

    • Chain Trap: 150 → 100

    • Chakram Trap: 800 → 700

    • Spinblade Trap: 1100 → 1000

    • Spring Trap: 800 → 700

  • Consumables & placement

    • You can place consumable traps on the 8 tiles around the Cornerstone.

    • You cannot place consumables on path-blocking objects (e.g., Barricades, Boulders).

  • Barricades: no longer loses its HP due to damage dealt to allies.

  • Spellbound Arsenal

    • Slightly increased attack range for Sword, Axe, Hammer skills.

    • Bow now fires toward the target direction at the moment of attack even if the target got away.

  • Beam Trap now benefits from cooldown-reduction skills.

  • Dustfall Mines – Tomb: Warrior unit level 3 → 2.

  • Free trap trait upgrades no longer increase the sell price.

UI/UX & Controller

  • Wave start message now displays the Wrath Level.

  • Loadout changes apply immediately to the Upgrade Window.

  • Controller

    • Fixed Defend Wilson’s location not working correctly.

    • Y-button icon only appears when the action is available.

    • Added Card Trash (discard) functionality.

    • In-game zoom with Right Stick up/down.

  • Audio: The Centipede boss now triggers the boss theme.

Bug Fixes & Stability

  • Chain Trap no longer increases available chains when it hits non-unit objects.

  • Lightning Trap: AoE/DoT trait damage is now recorded correctly.

  • Anima Engine: Bounty bonus resets correctly without needing to restart the game.

  • Arcane Weakness stacks now reset properly when pooled units are reused.

  • Repair consumable works on Barricades that have wall traps installed.

  • Selling an Inferno with Demon Core no longer causes errors or allow building a trap on top.

  • Fixed input priority where tiles under Reclaim/Auto-Build buttons could be clicked first.

  • You can now use the Summon Skeletons consumable under a destroyed wall.

  • Spellbound Arsenal: fixed overlapping weapon spawns and an issue where restoring a previous setup wouldn’t summon due to cooldowns.

Changed files in this update

