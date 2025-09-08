Thank you for playing!
Content & Progression
New Map: Ashen Rails
Labyrinth maps now grant full XP (not just the difference from your best record).
Sigil achievements are re-checked whenever the Sigil window opens (to grant missed unlocks).
Locked Charms are shown in the upgrade window with their unlock conditions.
Gameplay & Balance
Obelisk Hint cooldown reduced 60s → 30s.
Trap cost reductions
Axe Trap: 1500 → 1300
Chain Trap: 150 → 100
Chakram Trap: 800 → 700
Spinblade Trap: 1100 → 1000
Spring Trap: 800 → 700
Consumables & placement
You can place consumable traps on the 8 tiles around the Cornerstone.
You cannot place consumables on path-blocking objects (e.g., Barricades, Boulders).
Barricades: no longer loses its HP due to damage dealt to allies.
Spellbound Arsenal
Slightly increased attack range for Sword, Axe, Hammer skills.
Bow now fires toward the target direction at the moment of attack even if the target got away.
Beam Trap now benefits from cooldown-reduction skills.
Dustfall Mines – Tomb: Warrior unit level 3 → 2.
Free trap trait upgrades no longer increase the sell price.
UI/UX & Controller
Wave start message now displays the Wrath Level.
Loadout changes apply immediately to the Upgrade Window.
Controller
Fixed Defend Wilson’s location not working correctly.
Y-button icon only appears when the action is available.
Added Card Trash (discard) functionality.
In-game zoom with Right Stick up/down.
Audio: The Centipede boss now triggers the boss theme.
Bug Fixes & Stability
Chain Trap no longer increases available chains when it hits non-unit objects.
Lightning Trap: AoE/DoT trait damage is now recorded correctly.
Anima Engine: Bounty bonus resets correctly without needing to restart the game.
Arcane Weakness stacks now reset properly when pooled units are reused.
Repair consumable works on Barricades that have wall traps installed.
Selling an Inferno with Demon Core no longer causes errors or allow building a trap on top.
Fixed input priority where tiles under Reclaim/Auto-Build buttons could be clicked first.
You can now use the Summon Skeletons consumable under a destroyed wall.
Spellbound Arsenal: fixed overlapping weapon spawns and an issue where restoring a previous setup wouldn’t summon due to cooldowns.
