8 September 2025 Build 19897686 Edited 8 September 2025 – 14:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Harmonia Vehicles and Cargo Wise series vehicles have been updated with last week's Vehicle control improvements.
  • Improved braking mechanics for all vehicles.
  • Disabled automatic camera centering when reversing.
  • QoL: Added an option to switch tool usage mode from "hold" to "toggle" in settings.
  • Fixed issues with towing vehicles on the tow truck – vehicles with trailers can no longer be towed.
  • Fixed double mail sound playback bug.
  • Visual fixes: screwdriver and screws in repair mode have been polished.


Upcoming update:

Dear Car Dealers!
We’re revealing more hints about the upcoming update. Our first teaser was the display case that will be placed in the office. Today, we’re showing a machine that will appear in the junkyard.



What do you think it will be used for? 🤔





In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
