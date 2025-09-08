🛠 Patch Notes:
- Harmonia Vehicles and Cargo Wise series vehicles have been updated with last week's Vehicle control improvements.
- Improved braking mechanics for all vehicles.
- Disabled automatic camera centering when reversing.
- QoL: Added an option to switch tool usage mode from "hold" to "toggle" in settings.
- Fixed issues with towing vehicles on the tow truck – vehicles with trailers can no longer be towed.
- Fixed double mail sound playback bug.
- Visual fixes: screwdriver and screws in repair mode have been polished.
Upcoming update:Dear Car Dealers!
We’re revealing more hints about the upcoming update. Our first teaser was the display case that will be placed in the office. Today, we’re showing a machine that will appear in the junkyard.
What do you think it will be used for? 🤔
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
