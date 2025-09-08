 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19897629 Edited 8 September 2025 – 13:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Defold 1.11.0 has been released. Full release notes:

https://forum.defold.com/t/defold-1-11-0-has-been-released/81515

Changed files in this update

macOS Defold macOS Depot 1365761
  • Loading history…
Windows Defold Windows Depot 1365762
  • Loading history…
Linux Defold Linux Depot 1365763
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link