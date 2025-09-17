We’ll be hosting a total of 6 limited-time dynamic queues during patch 9.12, starting with an FFA Gadget Mayhem queue playable RIGHT NOW!

For those on the unending quest for Glory, Ranked Season 38 begins on September 24th.

Also in this patch, Battle Pass Season 12: Ninjas Across Time, featuring a new way to earn the rewards! Check out all the info here.

These are the dynamic queues scheduled for Patch 9.12! We’ll have several overlapping, so there’s options for what you wanna play!.

LIVE: Gadget Mayhem FFA!

We revamped Snowbrawl into Gadget Mayhem a few patches ago, now there’s a new dynamic queue featuring a random rotation of the new Gadget Mayhem free for all modes for each game!

The modes included are:

Absolute Mayhem – A random gadget with every throw.

Bouncy Bomb Mayhem – Bouncy Bombs only

Boomerang Mayhem – Homing Boomerangs only

Bomb Mayhem – Bouncy Bombs, Pressure Mines, and Sticky Bombs.

This queue is live NOW and will be available until Sunday, September 21.

9/20: 3v3 Sports

Join the queue to be matched into a new 3v3 Eternal Sports mode each game. In a random mode rotation, you could join a 3v3 version of:

Brawlball

Kung Foot

Bombsketball

Volleybrawl

Live from Saturday, September 20th until Tuesday, the 23rd.

9/24: Oddbrawl 2v2

Form teams, protect your carrier, and play Team Oddbrawl! Hold the flaming skull to score points for your team in this 2v2 match up. Players can earn more points by landing attacks with the Oddball. The team to reach 100 points first wins!

Available from Wednesday, September 24th until Sunday, the 28th.

9/26: Party

Queue solo or with friends for a random rotation of Brawlhalla’s wildest Game Modes!

All are 4 player Free For All versions of:

Gadget Mayhem

Dodgebomb

Brawldown

Bounty

Dice & Destruction

Oddbrawl

Available from Friday, September 26h until Tuesday, the 30th.

10/1: 3v3 Crew Battle

Now supports solo queue-ing! Get the team together for a totally epic 2v2 match at 200% damage. When you lose a stock, the next team member in your crew spawns in, ready to fight. Be the first team to come out on top!

Available from Wednesday October 1st until Wednesday, the 8th.

10/3: 1v1 Duel

Show your ability to adapt to different rulesets as you play 1v1 favorites in this ultimate Solo Queue Experience!

A random rotation between 1v1 versions of the following modes:

Ghost Brawl

Street Brawl

KO Mania

Showdown

Available from Friday October 3rd until Monday, the 6th.

Daily missions have been made easier to complete across the board. As usual for when a mission’s completion requirement is changed, anyone who has already met the new requirement on a mission will still have to perform the task one additional time to complete the mission.

Example adjustments:

Sword or Axe KOS: 8 -> 5

Cannon Legend wins: 3 -> 2

Friendly 2v2 matches: 5 -> 4

Additionally, 3 Daily missions have been replaced:

Unarmed KOs (2) -> Light Attack damage (1000)

Gadget KOs (1) -> Gadget hits (5)

Thrown Weapon KOs (1) -> Thrown Weapon hits (10)

The following maps have been added to the Friendly 2v2 map pool:

Small Grumpy Temple

Small Thundergard Stadium

Temple Ruins

Castle Batavia

The following maps have been added to the 2v2 custom game map pool:

Small Thundergard Stadium

Temple Climb





UX

Color Schemes in the Character Select screen have been reorganized to group Seasonal Event Colors together in calendar year order: Valhallentines, Luck o’ the Brawl, Bloomhalla, Brawlhalla Fest, Heatwave, Back to School, Brawlhalloween, Anniversary, and Brawlhallidays. Additionally, White and Black have been moved to be grouped with other colors purchased through Mallhalla (Skyforged, Goldforged, and RGB).

The Equip button now highlights when you hover over it.

UI

The back button on the Battle Pass screen now matches the revamped UI

Centered the “This item is non-refundable” text on the checkout popup screen in Mallhalla.

The loading screen for a Dynamic Queue with multiple modes now shows the game mode you’ve been matched into.

We also now show the Map and Game mode you’re loading into in all queues.

Art & Animation

Extended the art for the Enchanted Forest Map platforms so they don’t get cut off when the camera zooms in on the winning player.

Music

Check out the updated music on the Enchanted Forest and Enchanted Forest Arena Maps!

Localization

Updated the Random RGB Color Scheme description to clarify that purchasing the Random RGB Colors with Mammoth Coins has even odds and never gives out duplicates.

Art and Animation

Fixed a visual bug where one piece of the Nutcracker Val Skin wasn’t colorswapping properly

Gameplay

Fixed a major bug in the Enchanted Forest Map causing players to clip through the platforms.

UX

Couch matches will now hide the loading screen and start earlier if all assets are precached. This also affects the “try it” button in the store.

Fixed a bug where Trail Effects were not correctly saving to loadouts

Fixed a Steam bug where users from certain countries were still being prompted to buy in Turkish Lyra, which is no longer supported by Steam.

UI

Fixed a bug that caused the Duel Queue and sports queue to display improperly in the Lobby settings

Fixed an error in the FFA Oddbrawl BOTW description

Fixed a visual bug causing the text & images on the BCX tab of the event center to disappear after pressing the Back button.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features: Thea, Thatch, Fait, Isaiah, Kaya, Rayman, Jaeyun, Queen Nai, and Sentinel.