—Highlights—.In this update, we wanted to add two new worlds to the game called Alien World and Green Invasion. As always, each world consists of 14 levels and a final enemy in each one. Alien World is particularly difficult, with a final enemy that is also difficult. It also adds a new enemy to the game that is only seen on that specific map with new and fun mechanics.Green Invasion is a compilation of enemies from the first worlds, with a medium difficulty level depending on your skill as a player and your ship level.- I thought it would be interesting to add another weapon to the game to give you more variety in your weapon choices. The weapon is called Neutron and will only be available if you complete the Green Invasion world. The weapon is not really very powerful, but it is perfect for destroying enemies more widely.- More achievements have been added to the game, bringing the total to 60 for the most passionate players.-Important corrections-An important note: when you update the game, your weapon selection save will be reset, so you will have to reconfigure and save your preferences again.The fall behavior pattern of Trikus enemies has been modified.