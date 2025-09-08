- Fixed crash on 5-1
- Fixed crashes with light background mode
- Fixed game settings not being applied when restarting the game
- Fixed name order in japanese/chinese
- Fixed typos
- Replaced save button icon in replay saver
- Balance changes:
- - Act 5-2: longer interval between waves
- - Act 5-3: longer interval between square waves
- - Act 10-11: bullets no longer keep spawning after boss is deleted
Patch: 1.02b, 1.02c
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update