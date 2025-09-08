 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19897534 Edited 8 September 2025 – 13:26:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed crash on 5-1
- Fixed crashes with light background mode
- Fixed game settings not being applied when restarting the game
- Fixed name order in japanese/chinese
- Fixed typos
- Replaced save button icon in replay saver
- Balance changes:
- - Act 5-2: longer interval between waves
- - Act 5-3: longer interval between square waves
- - Act 10-11: bullets no longer keep spawning after boss is deleted

