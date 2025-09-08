- Fixed crash on 5-1

- Fixed crashes with light background mode

- Fixed game settings not being applied when restarting the game

- Fixed name order in japanese/chinese

- Fixed typos

- Replaced save button icon in replay saver

- Balance changes:

- - Act 5-2: longer interval between waves

- - Act 5-3: longer interval between square waves

- - Act 10-11: bullets no longer keep spawning after boss is deleted