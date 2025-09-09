Greetings, medievalists!

The newest patch (0.26.54) is now live on all platforms . Save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life Improvements

You can copy the production building queue to another building of the same type. This also applies to buildings that share similar functions (e.g. stove and campfire). Have fun!

Closing the Portcullis now deals damage to Settlers, NPCs, Enemies and animals caught on it.

Added different Levels of Detail (LOD) to some of the game’s models. The LOD will decrease the further away the camera is from the object. This should give a slight performance boost.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the crash that happened in some cases if you were ambushed and decided to fight it.

Fixed the issue that made tablecloth and other decorations not appear in player triggered events.

Fixed the issue that caused the Lone Wolf scenario to have the wrong title and description.

Fixed the issue that made buildings invisible if they were constructed on a higher layer than you were on.

Fixed the issue where the settlers that fainted and at some point woke up during the raid would not be targeted by enemies.

Fixed the issue that caused all animal names to be displayed until you reset it in the settings.

Fixed the issue that would sometimes cause autoforbidding of resource piles in certain moments.

Fixed the issue where buildings that don’t rely on stability (such as production, furniture, and decoration buildings) would fail to collapse if the floor they were placed on was destroyed, but only if there was another floor directly beneath the destroyed one. (This issue will not happen again, but already affected saves will not be fixed on load. Instead, when another building is constructed near the affected buildings, the stability will update properly)

Fixed the issue that made animals get stuck on ladders if they are constructed on top of the animal.

Fixed the issue where some spawn points on ambushes weren’t properly set.

Known issues:

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel

