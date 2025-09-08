 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19897500
Update notes via Steam Community

We have fixed the following issues, and the changes will take effect after restarting the game.

  • Fixed an issue where alert and warning messages were displayed as “ㅁ” in Simplified/Traditional Chinese environments.

  • Fixed an issue where the damage information UI showed values larger than they actually were.
    Cause: Even after enemies were defeated, remaining projectiles or Ignite DoT damage were still being counted in the UI calculations. This did not affect actual in-game damage or gameplay.

Thank you for playing! We will continue to improve and strive to provide you with a better experience.

