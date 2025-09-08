 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19897482 Edited 8 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Viceroys!

We’ve just released a tiny hotfix to address an issue that slipped past us after Friday’s 1.8.11 patch:

  • Fixed an issue where installing Commons would subtract 8 Planks for each constructed Hearth, which could result in players having negative Planks.

We’re grateful to you for bringing this to our attention and for making our day with your comments!

From: https://www.reddit.com/r/Against_the_Storm/

It seems that, after all, Eremite Games may have stolen some Planks from players ːlunar2019crylaughingpigː

And now, as always, we wish you a great time with the game.

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

