Major 8 September 2025 Build 19897412 Edited 8 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Every sale I create a new level using the level editor for promotional material, now you can play these levels too. There are 9 new levels, these are accessible through the main menu, and each has it's own leaderboard to compete on.

2 new community levels have also been added (mvmt and star4anna, both by niall)

Thank you for the continued support!

