Every sale I create a new level using the level editor for promotional material, now you can play these levels too. There are 9 new levels, these are accessible through the main menu, and each has it's own leaderboard to compete on.
2 new community levels have also been added (mvmt and star4anna, both by niall)
Thank you for the continued support!
PROMO LEVEL UPDATE
Update notes via Steam Community
