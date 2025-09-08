Hello, Doctors! Team Supremun here.
🔧 Update 0.7.1 Contents
■ Additions
Added community links to title screen (Discord, X)
■ Fixes
Fixed issue where sound changes slightly based on character position
Reduced projectile size for firearms
Fixed issue where projectiles speed up when bouncing
Fixed ESC key malfunction during Event Waves
Fixed keyboard control issue after resuming from pause on item discovery screen
Please report bugs or feedback through Discord channel or Steam forums.
Thank you always for your valuable feedback.
Changed files in this update