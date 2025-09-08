 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19897409 Edited 8 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Doctors! Team Supremun here.

🔧 Update 0.7.1 Contents

■ Additions

  • Added community links to title screen (Discord, X)

■ Fixes

  • Fixed issue where sound changes slightly based on character position

  • Reduced projectile size for firearms

  • Fixed issue where projectiles speed up when bouncing

  • Fixed ESC key malfunction during Event Waves

  • Fixed keyboard control issue after resuming from pause on item discovery screen

Please report bugs or feedback through Discord channel or Steam forums.

Thank you always for your valuable feedback.

