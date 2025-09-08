 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19897347 Edited 8 September 2025 – 13:19:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization Update

Visual Souls and Sinners

Thank you for all the feedback on performance. We know Souls and Sinners can take up a significant amount of load during gameplay, and we want to make your experience smoother. With this update, the number of Souls and Sinners you see on the map now scales with your graphic settings. This change is purely visual and does not affect the actual Souls or Sinners you receive at the end of a stage or at the end of the game.

Graphic Setting

Visual Souls on Map

Visual Sinners on Map

Low

No Souls seen

No Sinners seen

Medium

1 Soul shown for every 4 spawned

1 Sinner shown for every 4 spawned

High

1 Soul shown for every 2 spawned

1 Sinner shown for every 2 spawned

Epic

1 Soul shown for every 2 spawned

1 to 1

Cinematic

1 to 1

1 to 1

This adjustment was fast tracked because of your feedback. In the future, you will have more freedom to decide how many Souls and Sinners are shown on the map. Please keep sharing your thoughts. Every bit of feedback helps us make The HELL better for everyone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3733921
  • Loading history…
