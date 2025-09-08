- fix reward text size/length for low res
- fix help text positioning for low res
- bugfix camera issue on title desk
- improve visibility of text on title desk
- bugfix gamepad input on blueprints select board
- modify camera movement controls on title desk
Update Notes for v0.16.0
