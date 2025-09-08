 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19897199 Edited 8 September 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fix reward text size/length for low res
- fix help text positioning for low res
- bugfix camera issue on title desk
- improve visibility of text on title desk
- bugfix gamepad input on blueprints select board
- modify camera movement controls on title desk

Changed files in this update

Depot 3880581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link